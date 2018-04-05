K9 stem cell study underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A experimental study underway in Klamath Falls could result in new treatments for dogs with arthritis.
The study uses stem cells to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.
Dr. Doug McInnis of Westridge and Eastridge Animal Hospitals is one of five vets in the nation taking part in the study.
“We’re right at the end of enrollment.” Notes Dr. McInnis. “Nationwide we have 600 dogs we’re going to enroll, and we’re about 29 away.”
Half of the dogs are given stem cells from the umbilical cords of puppies, the other half are given a placebo.
While the study is ‘blind’, McInnis notes that all dogs taking part will have an opportunity for treatment. “Any of the dogs that do the placebo treatment after one year, there’s a ‘revealing’ – They’re told if they did get the placebo or not. And if they happen to get the placebo, they do get a free stem cell injection.”
McInnis says results from a pilot study were promising. “We did see some remarkable improvements with the arthritis. Less pain, dogs are moving around better – as well as some other things like hair coat improvement.”
Positive results could extend beyond veterinary medicine.
“Their hope is that this will be come an approved FDA treatment for osteoarthritis in dogs.” Notes Dr. McInnis, adding: “There is that then that can go over into the human side as well.”
The clinic will be accepting a few more dogs for the study through the end of this month.
The study is being conducted by ‘Animal Cell Therapies’.
You’ll find more information online at: actcells.com