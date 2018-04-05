Home
K9 stem cell study underway in Klamath Falls

K9 stem cell study underway in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A experimental study underway in Klamath Falls could result in new treatments for dogs with arthritis.

The study uses stem cells to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.

Dr. Doug McInnis of Westridge and Eastridge Animal Hospitals is one of five vets in the nation taking part in the study.

“We’re right at the end of enrollment.”  Notes Dr. McInnis.  “Nationwide we have 600 dogs we’re going to enroll, and we’re about 29 away.”

Half of the dogs are given stem cells from the umbilical cords of puppies, the other half are given a placebo.

While the study is ‘blind’, McInnis notes that all dogs taking part will have an opportunity for treatment.  “Any of the dogs that do the placebo treatment after one year, there’s a ‘revealing’ – They’re told if they did get the placebo or not.  And if they happen to get the placebo, they do get a free stem cell injection.”

McInnis says results from a pilot study were promising.  “We did see some remarkable improvements with the arthritis.  Less pain, dogs are moving around better – as well as some other things like hair coat improvement.”

Positive results could extend beyond veterinary medicine.

“Their hope is that this will be come an approved FDA treatment for osteoarthritis in dogs.”  Notes Dr. McInnis, adding:  “There is that then that can go over into the human side as well.”

The clinic will be accepting a few more dogs for the study through the end of this month.

The study is being conducted by ‘Animal Cell Therapies’.

You’ll find more information online at:  actcells.com

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics