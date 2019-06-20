Sex offender arrested for trying to lure a teen, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A convicted sex offender was arrested for allegedly trying to lure a teen.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in February 2019, a tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding sexual images of a child shared online.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with JCSO to investigate the allegations.
Eventually, 36-year-old convicted sex offender Jed Randall Burns was identified as a suspect in the case.
Investigators said they believe Burns contacted a 17-year-old victim via social media and text messaging and tried to meet her for “sexual purposes.”
On June 19, Burns was arrested during a search of his home in the 300 block of Leafwood Drive between Eagle Point and Shady Cove. He was charged with encouraging sexual abuse, using a child in a display of sexual conduction, sexual corruption of a child, and luring a minor.
Burns is required to register as a sex offender in the state due to a previous conviction, deputies said.
“Investigators are concerned Burns may have additional victims in the Jackson County area who have not yet come forward,” investigators said. “Anyone with information can call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333. Refer to case #19-5151.”