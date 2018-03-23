Two suspects arrested in home invasion investigation in White City

White City, Ore. – Two arrests… In one night. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Slocum and Jarod Haines took part in a home invasion robbery Tuesday.
“Since Tuesday, they have been working steadily and working very hard and they were able to identify the two additional suspects and they are both in custody at this time.”
The men were arrested thursday night bringing the total number of suspects to three.
Detectives say they have connected the two men to the third suspect, James Bennett, who was shot during the incident.
We spoke to several neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera. They say their apartment complex has seen problems in the past, and hope the arrests bring some peace to the area.
Sergeant Strohmeyer says its just a matter of keeping yourself safe.
“General safety practices for people in there homes would apply, and if there is anything suspicious we would encourage people to call us, if they see things that they are concerned about and we’re happy to go out and we’re happy to go out and check out calls that come in,” Strohmeyer said.
Sergeant Strohmeyer is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (541) 774 -8333.