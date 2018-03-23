MFR expecting increased travel for Spring Break

Medford, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is expecting a busy weekend, as families take off for Spring Break. Airport officials said they haven’t seen an uptick in spring break travelers yet, but they’re expecting the weekend to be busy travel days.
Most Rogue Valley schools, elementary through college are out of class for the next week. Spring Break travelers NBC5 News spoke with on Friday said they’re leaving the storms expected in the Rogue Valley for sunnier skies.
“We’re going to Phoenix, Arizona, just as a family trip kind of for a week, and we’re watching some Spring training, so we’re watching some baseball games,” Grace Cox said.
Airport officials note it’s best to get to MFR at least two hours before your flight. With incoming storms this weekend, people are also encouraged to double check the flight’s status, before you leave home.
