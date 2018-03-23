Ashland seeking input on Lithia Park Master Plan

Ashland, Ore. — The City of Ashland is one step closer to developing a master plan, for Lithia Park.
City leaders are trying to lay out the park’s next 100 years, but they want your help.
The city is holding a public meeting next Monday in the council chambers at seven.
Project leaders will present a foundational report to go over the history and current conditions of the park.
There aren’t any recommendations yet on how to preserve it since the city wants to hear from park goers first.
“We just can’t let these treasures go, because once they’re gone, I mean you can’t reproduce them. I think everybody should be involved in trying to preserve a beautiful place like this,” Lithia Park visitor Gene Jones said.
The master plan is a $250, 000 dollar project.
The funds so far have come from the food and beverage tax in Ashland, but part of the plan will be to look into other sources of revenue.
In addition to the meetings, the city is offering an interactive survey where people can mark what areas need work, and which spots are favorites.
That survey will be available online at ashland.or.us/LithiaParkMasterPlan March 30th through the month of April.