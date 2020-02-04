Woman arrested after pursuit in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman was arrested after a short pursuit and crash in Klamath Falls.
Police said just after midnight on February 4, deputies tried to pull over a gold Oldsmobile in the 1800 block of Gary Street. Instead of stopping, the driver sped off, blew through a stop sign, and crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Etna Street and Frieda Avenue.
The driver, Stella Renee Forrester of Klamath Falls, got out of the car and ran. She was eventually found in the backyard of a home on Frieda Avenue. After being treated at a hospital, she was booked into the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempting to elude, hit and run, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.