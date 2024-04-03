Woman arrested on arson charges in connection to west Medford house fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — A woman is behind bars for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a home in west Medford on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Eric Thompson with the Medford Fire Department says a call, reporting a fire on the porch of a home on Narregan Street, came in just after 2 p.m. He says the fire quickly extended from the porch into the attic and main portion of the house.

Medford Police told NBC5 Wednesday that 31-year-old Candice Hastings started the fire. She is now charged with arson, animal abuse, reckless burning and resisting arrest.

Police said two guinea pigs died in the flames, but the two residents were uninjured. Fire officials also confirmed that the house was completely destroyed.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.