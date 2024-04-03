Jackson County Animal Shelter over capacity, asks community for help

TALENT, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter is over capacity and now they are reaching out to the community for help.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Department Director, Stacy Brubaker the shelter has had over 120 dogs just since Tuesday night.

She says there is “no additional space to continue to accept or maintain these animals at these levels.”

When the shelter is this far over capacity, Brubaker says euthanasia rates will unfortunately increase.

For information on dogs available for adoption, visit the Jackson County Animal Shelter’s website.

What the shelter is doing to address the issue:

· County staff are doing their best to care for the many dogs currently at the shelter within the limited space and confines available.

· Efforts are being made to identify potential appropriate transfers to other shelters or rescues.

· Adoptions are being encouraged, and the fee will be waived until April 14 for all adoptable dogs to “clear the shelter.”

What the public can do to assist:

· Please adopt our dogs if you have the resources (basic health care, time for exercise and socialization, ability to contain and train).

· We ask that all pet owners please keep identification on their animals so they can be returned to you if they are lost.

· If you have outdoor pets, please inspect your fencing and other forms of containment to ensure they are secure.

What law enforcement can do to assist:

· Please get in touch with the shelter before delivering animals to the shelter at (541)774-6654.

· If officers have any information about the dog/owner, shelter staff may be able to assist in finding the owner prior to bringing animals to the shelter.

· This not only assists with space limitations, but also limits potential disease exposure.

