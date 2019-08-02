Woman shot with BB gun

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was shot in the arm by a passing car Thursday night with what was later determined to be a BB gun.
According to Medford police department, she was walking at around 11 p.m. when a dark colored sedan stopped in the roadway.
Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick of MPD explained that “…a vehicle going south across from her stopped briefly and she heard a pop and she felt some pain in her arm.” The car drove off southbound on South Peach St.
The victim felt pain and saw blood on her arm. She went to the hospital where it was determined a BB was imbedded in her arm. She was still being treated for the injuries on Friday morning.
MPD is asking for help identifying the car and for any information. If caught, suspects would face felony assault charges.