Crime spree suspect sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is seeking a man wanted in connection with an early morning crime spree.
According to officers, 28-year-old Jordan Ronald Lundgren was spotted with stolen property in the 2000 block of Kings Highway at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. He fled the area, but he left behind a vehicle full of stolen items.
“We have tied him to 9 separate victims of theft,” MPD said. “One case was a home burglary in which the female was asleep in the other room.”
Lundgren was recently released from prison after a stint for burglary and theft. Police said he needs to be “caught immediately.”