Crowd pepper-sprayed during Southern California protest

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – In California, a crowd of Trump protesters and supporters were sent screaming and running on the Santa Monica pier after at least one person pepper-sprayed the crowd.
An employee of TV station KTLA caught the incident on camera Saturday.
The Santa Monica Police Department said they received reports that a young man pepper-sprayed four or six people at the pier.
A man in a MAGA hat was detained. It’s unclear if that’s the person responsible.
A crowd of what appeared to be anti-Trump protesters were seen chanting by the beach before moving to the pier and surrounding a small group of Trump supporters. Some sort of argument took place before the substance was sprayed.
People in the crowd were then seen pushing each other when a scuffle broke out.