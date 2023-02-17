Curry County officer-involved shooting justified, district attorney says

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Two officers involved in a fatal shooting late last year will not face criminal charges.

The Curry County District Attorney’s Office said at about 12:45 a.m. December 10, 2022, Justin Ruddell of Grants Pass was driving on Highway 101 near Harris Beach State Park when an officer caught him speeding.

The officer tried to pull Ruddell over, but he kept driving,

Eventually, he stopped in the middle of the road, then reversed toward the officer’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, prosecutors said.

According to the D.A.’s office, the officer chose to fire his weapon through the windshield at Ruddell’s oncoming vehicle.

At that point, Ruddell reportedly stopped, got out, and made his way to the back of his vehicle holding a flashlight and a battery pack taped together to look like a gun, which he allegedly pointed at the officer.

The D.A.’s office said a second officer who got to the scene shortly after the incident started saw Ruddell coming toward the first officer, who fired his gun, hitting Ruddell multiple times. The second officer also fired multiple rounds.

Ruddell fell to the ground and was pronounced dead a short time later.

On February 15, 2023, a grand jury concluded the officers’ actions that night were justified and lawful under Oregon law. No further action will be taken, prosecutors said.