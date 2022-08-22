Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports in-custody death

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A Curry County Jail detainee died in custody over the weekend.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 20, 34-year-old Heather Iverson was taken into custody for charges of disorderly contact, criminal mischief, and a probation detainer.

The next day, Iverson was found unresponsive and not breathing in a holding cell at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

After contacting first responders, it was determined that Iverson was dead. The cause of the death remains under investigation by Oregon State Police.

“We are all saddened of the passing of Heather,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released.