California man dies after Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The identity of the person who died after a crash on Highway 199 has been released.

Oregon State Police said that just before 1:00 p.m. on August 15, 52-year-old Richard Gardea of Stockton, California, was driving a Chevy Silverado on Highway 199 when the vehicle left the roadway near milepost 19 north of Selma. It went on to hit a guardrail and roll several times. According to OSP, Gardea was ejected from the Silverado.

Gardea was reportedly taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries on August 22.

OSP said that, prior to the crash, there were multiple reports of the vehicle driving recklessly.

No further information was provided.