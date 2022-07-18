Cyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash

KERBY, Ore. – Police are actively investigating a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a bicyclist in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said sometime between the late evening hours of July 17 and the early morning hours of July 18, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 199 near milepost 27 south of Kerby.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on the highway.

The victim was later discovered in a ditch by another person who alerted first responders.

OSP said the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local.

Troopers are currently trying to determine the vehicle’s make, model and type, along with the identity of the driver.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-452-7888.