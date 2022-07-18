Uvalde report outlines ‘shortcomings and failures’ before, during deadly school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (NBC) – A new report is unveiling new details about that deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. It was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives

The 77-page report details failure after failure by law enforcement, criticizing their inaction as 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The scathing report finds systemic failures by agencies responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, saying they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety

The investigating committee found 376 law enforcement officials were on the scene, most from state and federal agencies. Five were Uvalde school police officers.

Video shows some of them retreating as the lone gunmen opened fire. Heavily-armed officers stood in the hallway for more than an hour

The report also points out failures to intervene despite early warning signs.

A year before the massacre, the gunman was known on social media platforms as “school shooter” because of threats to other users

As frustration over the response grows, so are calls for action.

The report provides the most complete account so far of one of the worst school shootings in US history.

Uvalde’s acting chief of police has been placed on leave as the city investigates his response and that of his officers.