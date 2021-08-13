D.C. police sued for use of less lethal force during protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Washington, D.C. police on behalf of two photojournalists.
They say they were hit with chemical irritants and stun grenades while covering racial justice protests a year ago.
One of the plaintiff’s claims he was arrested and detained overnight without cause after identifying himself as a journalist. He says it took police nearly a year to return his cell phone and camera.
The other journalist claims an officer pushed him toward a cloud of irritants as he tried to run in the opposite direction.
The protests last August came a month after Washington D.C.’s city council banned the use of chemical munitions and non-lethal projectiles.
The lawsuit is seeking damages to be determined by a trial.