Damian Lillard becomes Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer

Lillard was fouled by Thunder forward Mike Muscala with 1:33 left in the third quarter, sending Lillard on the free-throw line. He set the record when he hit the first of two free throws. It was his 21st point of the game and the 18,041st point of his career with the Blazers. He passed Drexler, who played his final game with the Blazers on Feb. 8, 1995 and had held the record for nearly 28 years.

It didn’t take Lillard as long to set the mark as Drexler. He scored point No. 18,041 in his 730th career game in his 11th season with the Blazers, compared to 867 games and 12 seasons for Drexler.

The lone disappointment for Lillard was that he didn’t set the record in front of fans back home in Portland. In a Dec. 12 postgame interview with Portland media before the Blazers embarked on their current six-game road trip, Lillard talked about what it would be like to become the team’s all-time leading scorer.

“I really wish it was at home,” he said in response to a question from Jason Quick of The Athletic. “It’s something that our fans deserve to be a part of, because they’ve been here, they’ve seen it happen every step of the way, from my first game to that moment.”

Lillard didn’t shy away from how much the record means to him. For him, saying he wants to be the best player to ever wear a Blazers uniform isn’t just lip service. He’s backed it up every day of his career with his actions on and off the court.

“I want to be the guy where when they say who’s the best to come through here, I want people to look and say it was Dame,” he said in response to a question from Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com. “Obviously scoring isn’t everything, but when you start to get up in this types of numbers, that’s a major thing. The fact that it’s Clyde Drexler, anybody who knows the history of the NBA is going to respect and honor that. Being a part of one organization for this long and being able to sustain this level of success … it’s a major accomplishment.”

Greatest player in Blazers history?

As Lillard continues to cement himself atop the Blazers’ franchise leaderboards, the question turns to this: who is the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers history? It’s still an undecided question, with some fans saying Lillard has surpassed Drexler while others claim Drexler retains the edge due to team success. A nod to the excellence of Bill Walton as well, though his time with the Blazers was too short to put him on the same level as Lillard and Drexler.