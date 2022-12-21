2 Jackson County mail theft suspects arrested

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two people were arrested following a string of mail thefts around Central Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a pair of suspects recently stole from mailboxes in the 3000 block of Old Stage Road.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a vehicle associated with the thefts that was spotted in the 1600 block of Hanley Road.

When deputies and officers from the Central Point Police Department arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Derrik Ryan Miller and 34-year-old Breeana Claudette Peaslee, both from Medford.

The sheriff’s office said Miller and Peaslee were arrested and charged with eight felony counts of mail theft.

The mail they allegedly stole was returned to the post office and redelivered.

“Unfortunately, during the holiday season of giving there is also an uptick in mail theft,” JCSO said. “To avoid being a victim during the holidays, try to check your mail more frequently, consider locking mailboxes, and sign up for USPS informed delivery. A reminder to other Grinches out there attempting to ruin Christmas, mail theft is a felony crime.”