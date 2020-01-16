Dangerous conditions prevent ODOT from clearing highways

MEDFORD, Ore. — The dangerous conditions are making it difficult for crews to clear out the roads, especially when their own safety is at risk.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says it’s been able to do some work clearing roads and highways the past few days, but crews have been pushed out because of the dangerous conditions.
That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday when crews were working to clear Highway 138 from Highway 97 to Diamond Lake.
ODOT says they made some progress but had to stop working after heavy winds.
“Up until maybe two decades ago Highway 230 was just a seasonal highway,” said Gary Leaming, ODOT. “It just means more of a challenge to keep that connection open because it’s a big route for freight and then also for a lot of people who travel between the Rogue Valley and Central Oregon and the Bend area.”
ODOT says there are 40 people out working to re-open the roads and highways.
Currently, Highway 138 is closed from Toketee to US 97 along with all of Highway 230 between Diamond Lake and Union Creek. Also, Highway 62 is closed from Prospect North.
The agency says there’s no timeline as to how long it will take to clear the roads since conditions have been hazardous and unstable.
For the latest updates on the latest road conditions, click here.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.