Darrell Brooks found guilty in Waukesha Christmas parade attack case

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Darrell Brooks has been found guilty of all 76 charges against him related to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack where he killed six people by driving an SUV through the parade route last November.

Brooks was charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death and two counts of bail jumping—all of which are felonies—along with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Prosecutors convinced the jury that Brooks intentionally drove his SUV through the parade after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend at a nearby park.

He was located and arrested shortly after the attack at a nearby home.

Brooks acted as his own defense attorney during the trial and regularly found himself at odds with the judge in the case, and was often removed to another courtroom to take part in the trial remotely.

Brooks faces six life sentences, one for each count of intentional homicide.

He will be back in court Monday, October 31st for a scheduling hearing before his formal sentencing.