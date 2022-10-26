Rogue Regional Medical Center CEO stepping down

MEDFORD, Ore. – The leader of a Medford hospital is leaving for a new position in California.

Mick Zdeblcik has been the CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center since 2017.

Now he will run the “Community Memorial Health System” that includes hospitals in Ventura.

The system’s board of trustees announced the news Monday.

Asante is already down the Health Systems President and CEO Scott Kelly, who is taking a medical leave of absence.

Former CEO Roy Vinyard began filling in for Kelly starting on October 1st.