‘Day for a Princess’ to benefit special needs and foster children

Posted by Matt Jordan October 19, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– On Saturday, girls ages 5 and up can be treated like a princess for a great cause.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is hosting an event called ‘Day for a Princess’ to benefit foster and special needs children.

Girls will have a salon experience with hair, makeup, nails, plus a ballroom for dancing.

Some foster girls will be treated for free as they normally don’t get to attend events like this.

The event is open to the public for a $25 fee.

This Saturday’s event is being held at the ‘Running Y Ranch Resort’ in Klamath Falls.

For more information or to register click the link here

