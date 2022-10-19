Medford homicide still unsolved 10 years later

MEDFORD, Ore. —10 years later, Medford investigators are still stumped about one of the city’s only unsolved homicides. Today, there are no answers to who shot and killed cab driver, Huey Huson.

Murdered on his 58th birthday, the question of who shot and killed William “Huey” Huson remains a mystery, for both the police and his family. The owner of Valley Cab tells me people still ask about Huson to this day.

William “Huey” Huson died on the night of October 20th, 2012. Huson was killed on the job while driving for Valley Cab. He was picking up a fare from Howiee’s in downtown Medford.

The next morning around 5 a.m., police said his car was found abandoned in a parking lot near downtown Medford, at 9th and Almond. Huson’s body was later discovered in north Medford.

“We still get customers that ask about him, say they knew him and what a good guy he was, so even 10 years later, people still ask about him, he was very well respected and admired by a lot of people in our industry,” said Bill Lessler, Owner of Valley Cab.

If you know any information on this case, you’re asked to call Medford Police. We reached out to MPD for an update on the case this week but weren’t told anything new.

Lessler tells us Huson’s wife, sister, and his mother have all passed away since his death in 2012. They never got answers on this unsolved case.