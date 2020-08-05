DCSO discovers body of missing Roseburg man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Douglas County Deputies said they have found the body of a Roseburg man who was reported missing last week.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Austin Allen Wilkison was reported missing to the department by concerned family members. He was last seen on the night of July 31 at a home on Little Valley Road.
Deputies said they learned that Wilkison was possibly despondent and could possibly be in the mountains near Glide. Search and Rescue Teams and Timber Deputies began searching the area for Wilkison.
On Tuesday afternoon, DCSO said deputies received information that Wilkison’s vehicle had been seen by a bear hunter in the Canton Creek Campground area near Steamboat. The hunter saw the missing person flyer and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and said they found Wilkison’s vehicle and him inside.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office notified Wilkison’s family as well as the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office who is conducting a death investigation.
Police said there is nothing suspicious about Wilkison’s death at this time.