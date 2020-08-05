Man rescued and arrested from river in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Hellgate Jetboat Excursions found one of its boats assisting in an arrest early Tuesday morning.
Grants Pass police say 30-year-old Gregory Jackson-Angus was attempting to escape from officers when he decided to jump into the river. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Jackson-Angus had warrants out for his arrest – several misdemeanors, including trespassing and criminal mischief.
Jackson-Angus ended up finding a shallow spot in the middle of the river near the downtown area and refused to come out. Police decided to use one of Hellgate’s boats nearby to get to Jackson-Angus and arrest him.
He was ultimately rescued and taken in without conflict. He’s now lodged in the Josephine County jail.
