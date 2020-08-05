Home
Man rescued and arrested from river in Grants Pass

Man rescued and arrested from river in Grants Pass

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Hellgate Jetboat Excursions found one of its boats assisting in an arrest early Tuesday morning.

Grants Pass police say 30-year-old Gregory Jackson-Angus was attempting to escape from officers when he decided to jump into the river. Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Jackson-Angus had warrants out for his arrest – several misdemeanors, including trespassing and criminal mischief.

Jackson-Angus ended up finding a shallow spot in the middle of the river near the downtown area and refused to come out. Police decided to use one of Hellgate’s boats nearby to get to Jackson-Angus and arrest him.

He was ultimately rescued and taken in without conflict. He’s now lodged in the Josephine County jail.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »