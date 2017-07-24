Deadly officer-involved shooting in Chico

Chico, Cali. (KHSL/CNN Newsource) – Police in California say officers shot and killed a suspect after he attacked them Sunday.
It happened after police say a security guard outside a business in Chico confronted a suspect, who then stabbed him.
According to police, the guard fired his handgun and the suspect ran off.
Responding officers found a broken window and went in the building – where they found the suspect.
Authorities say an officer opened fire after the suspect slashed two officers in the neck and face
Medics tried to save the suspect, but he died at the scene.
It’s not clear if he was the same suspect that attacked the security guard.