Deadly shooting involving 17-year-old

YREKA, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in Yreka Thursday night. Yreka Police said it happened around 7 P.M. at the ‘Speedway Express’ on North Main Street.

Police say there was an altercation between a 17-year old boy and 37-year old man and the teen shot the man killing him. The teen was taken into custody. The victim has not yet been identified.

