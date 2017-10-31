HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Police are investigating the death of a Happy Camp man who appears to have fallen off a bridge.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found lying on the ground along the Klamath River below the Elk Creek Bridge on October 28.
Medical personnel arrived at the scene to find 22-year-old Happy Camp resident Kristopher Justin Martin severely injured. It appears the young man fell off the bridge.
Martin was taken to a Medford hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the nature and cause of Martin’s death, along with the circumstances leading up to the incident. An autopsy should take place this week.
Police expect to release more information about this case in the future. Until then, they’re asking anyone with information to call SCSO’s dispatch center at 530-841-2900.