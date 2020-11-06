Home
Death investigation after Medford house fire

Death investigation after Medford house fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— Medford firefighters say they found the body of a person after responding to a house fire outside of Medford Wednesday night.

The fire happened around 6:45 P.M. on 4059 Fern Valley Road.

It took Medford Fire and Fire District 5 roughly 20 minutes to put the fire out.

According to Medford Fire, it’s not clear if the person died as a result of the fire.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of death as well as the cause of the fire.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »