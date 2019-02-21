Home
Defense asking for scientific testing as murder trial continues

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman two and half years ago wrapped up its second day Wednesday.

Back in July of 2016, police found the body of 23-year-old Alexis Lynn Stormo along the 400 block of Tumbleweed Trail near Ruch.

35-year-old Todd Wilcox was arrested for the crime.

Today, the prosecution brought in several witnesses including a detective who interviewed Wilcox after Stormo’s death. He testified that Wilcox had bruises and other marks on his hands that were consistent with being in a physical altercation.

Police say Stormo had been attacked and the defense is also saying she had drugs in her system.

During cross examination, a detective confirmed that even though they took clippings of Wilcox’s fingernails and a swab of his DNA, the samples were never tested.

The trial is expected to last more than two weeks.

