New program in Grants Pass to help customers afford water bills

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass City Council has expressed interest in a new program aimed at helping customers afford rising water rates.

It’s aimed at helping people pay their water bills quicker as well as funding a new plant for the city.

The council has a maximum of $10,000 to give to non-profits that will be assisting people already having difficulty paying their water bills.

Grants Pass City Council agreed they would like to see the program go forward, but the process of getting this all started is still ongoing.

