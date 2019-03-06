Home
Delays likely on Taylor Creek Road

GALICE, Ore. — A project to clear out log jams in a Josephine County creek is happening now.

Drivers should expect traffic delays if they’re traveling Taylor Creek Road this week.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest says several large wood jams were created following high water events this winter and the Taylor Creek fire last summer.

Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be shifting some of the logs in the stream so that they don’t end up causing issues for the road alongside it.

Delays will be likely between mileposts 4 and 7.

