Delta Fire continues spread, I-5 will remain closed

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif.– The Delta Fire continues it’s march across Shasta County destroying houses, forcing evacuations and shutting down a major highway.
The fire remains at zero percent containment and has burned nearly 37,000 acres. According to fire officials there have been two homes destroyed, several more buildings damaged and about 200 structures threatened by the fire.
Currently the Delta Fire has merged with the Hirz Fire in the northeastern section and it has the potential to merge with the Carr Fire in the southwestern area.
“We have a long challenging battle ahead of us,” said Brandon Vacarro. “This isn’t going to be something that gets handled quickly. We’re looking at September 22, maybe for full containment but again we’re at zero now so that’s still kind of a guess.”
Interstate 5 will remain closed through the weekend. However, on Saturday night the southbound closure was moved to Flume Creek Road and I-5 north of Redding will remain closed due to fire activity.
California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be meeting Saturday to re-evaluate safety risks and could potentially reopen the highway sooner.
Cal Fire estimates about 150 people have been affected by evacuations from the Delta Fire. Currently the evacuations are for the areas below:
Shasta County Evacuations:
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Shasta-County-Sheriffs-Office-1527637610823075/
Siskiyou County Evacuations:
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.
Trinity County Evacuations:
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road. Follow the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-County-Sheriffs-Office-1635934306689276/
For more information, you can find updates at the Delta Fire Inciweb page.
