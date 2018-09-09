Containment builds on Delta Fire, I-5 remains closed

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif.– On Sunday morning, four days into the battle with the Delta Fire, crews have finally managed to get some containment of the flames.
As of Sunday morning’s update, the fire is now at 40,903 acres and 5 percent contained. According to Cal Fire, crews were able to manage this by tying in a large section of the eastern edge with the Hirz Fire. Using an area that was already burned made it easier for fire crews to get a handle on things.
However, evacuation notices are still in effect for the areas below:
Shasta County Evacuations: The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Siskiyou County Evacuations: The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir. The fire is estimated to be about 12 miles from the city. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Trinity County Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for nonresidents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road. Follow the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Interstate 5 will also remain closed until further notice after fire agencies, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol met to discuss safety of the highway and concluded there were still risks to people if it reopened.
For more information visit the Delta Fire Inciweb page.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.