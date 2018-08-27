Democratic candidate Mcloud-Skinner trying to organize a debate

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 2nd district is trying to challenge Republican incumbent, Greg Walden, to a debate this Friday.
Late last week, Jamie Mcleod-Skinner’s campaign told us they were trying to organize the debate in Medford for this Friday the 31st and acknowledged the tight time frame.
At the time, Congressman Greg Walden’s office says they hadn’t even received an invitation.
Today, the Congressman’s communications director told us the proposed debate this week won’t be happening.
They’re choosing instead to focus on immediate issues facing Oregonians like the wildfires that have again choked our communities.
On Friday, NBC5 News asked the Congressman if there would be a debate.
“I don’t think any decisions have been made but clearly there’s a difference. People know me, they know my record, they know how hard I work for this district, lifelong Oregonian. They’ll get to learn about my opponents somewhere along the way,” said Congressman Greg Walden.
“Voters have a right to hear from their candidates on and hear responses to the issues and concerns voters raise,” said Jamie Mcleod-Skinner, Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 2nd district.
If Congressman Walden doesn’t show, Mcleod-Skinner’s campaign says they’ll use the event Friday at Rogue Community College in Medford as a town hall instead.
It’s slated to start at noon in the higher education center room 129B.
