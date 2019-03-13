Democrats introduce “Equality Act”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Democratic leaders in the House and Senate introduced the Equality Act Wednesday.
It would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The act already makes discrimination illegal in places of education, employment, housing, credit, federal jury service, public accommodations, and the use of federal funds.
The Equality Act was first introduced in 1974 but has never been voted on by the full House or Senate.
21 states have laws protecting members of the LGBTQ community, but there is no uniform federal law to make such discrimination illegal.