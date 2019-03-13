Home
Cultivating agritourism in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore. – If you like good food, and a slower, quieter pace, you might consider a farm or ranch for your next vacation.

Efforts are underway to expand ‘agri-tourism’ in Klamath County.

Farms are growing in popularity as tourist destinations.

Patrick Lynch is the Rural Tourism Coordinator for Discover Klamath, he’s planting seeds for agritourism in Klamath County.

“Whether that’s through getting local food into restaurants, or providing opportunities for visitors to stay.”  Explains Lynch.  “Or, tour local businesses and producers that work with the farming community.”

Lynch is helping to organize a tour this weekend for those wanting to cultivate a little extra income through tourism.  “We’re going to have farmers, some ranchers, some local producers, the breweries, the wineries.”

The tour will start off at 8:30 Saturday morning from the Merrill Civic Center.

“We’re going to be touring four different sites throughout the area.”  Lynch notes.  “Where there’s some folks who are already involved in agritourism.”

Lynch believes Discover Klamath can help support local farmers and ranchers wanting to explore agritourism.  “What we are trying to do here is take those folks who are doing such great work individually, and really put them together.”

And that effort could set the table to new visitors to the Klamath Basin.

There are still a few openings for this Saturday’s tour, which is offered free of charge.

You’ll need to contact Discover Klamath to reserve a seat.

Patrick Lynch can be reached through Discover Klamath at:  (541) 882-1501.

