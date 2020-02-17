Dems turn focus to Nevada, South Carolina

Five days before the state’s caucuses, early voting is already underway in the most diverse test yet for the Democratic field.
Front-and-center is a familiar debate over health care, but with a new twist.
The state’s powerful Culinary Workers Union strongly opposes Medicare for All, saying abolishing private insurance would take away their hard-fought health insurance plans.
It’s one of the biggest challenges facing Bernie Sanders, whose support for Medicare for All is at the heart of his candidacy. His rivals are trying to capitalize on the divide, hoping to slow his surge.
Joe Biden is trying to revive his candidacy in Nevada after lackluster showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.
One candidate not competing in Nevada is still hanging over the race: former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. His Democratic rivals are piling on the self-funded billionaire.
Bloomberg is one qualifying poll away from joining his fellow Democrats on stage for the first time at a debate this week in Las Vegas. The deadline for qualifying for that debate is Tuesday night at midnight. Bloomberg’s camp says he is planning to be there.