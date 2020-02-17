Man accused of killing his parents arrested in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Northern California is now behind bars.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said on February 16, 77-year-old Brian Gilbert Potter and 71-year-old Sherrie Lynn Potter were found dead in Crescent City.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Casey Rhyn Potter, the victims’ son.
Casey Potter was arrested early Monday morning in Crescent City. The sheriff’s office said he was found with a loaded firearm.
Deputies provided no further details about the ongoing investigation.