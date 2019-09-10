Dems want Senate vote on gun background checks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Some Democratic leaders say the country’s “gun problem” isn’t going away and they’re calling for more legislation. This comes weeks after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
Gun control is back in the spotlight now that lawmakers are back in Washington.
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “Too many Americans are losing their lives to gun violence. Too many families are just weeping because they’ve lost loved ones.”
Senator Schumer is among the top Democrats calling for HR8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, to be brought to the Senate floor for a vote.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “We are not taking no for an answer. We are not going away.”
The bill, passed by the House, establishes new background check requirements for gun sales between private parties. But it doesn’t affect some weapons transfers, like gifts between family members.
Representative Peter King (R-NY) said, “We are not trying to take anyone’s gun away unless you are a person with mental illness or unless you are a convicted felon.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among the key Republicans, who say they’re waiting on the White house To take a clear stance on gun control.
But President Trump’s view on the matter has varied over the past few weeks. “I’m looking to do background checks,” the president said. “I think background checks are important.”
Trump added, “People don’t realize, we have very strong background checks right now.”
McConnell says he won’t bring a gun bill to the floor unless it has President Trump’s complete support.
The National Rifle Association, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit against San Francisco after its board of supervisors called the gun group a “domestic terrorist organization.”