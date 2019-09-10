Downed power lines spark small fire near Kerby

KERBY, Ore. – A tree falling on a powerline caused a fire and power outage in Josephine County Tuesday.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said at about 9:00 a.m. on September 10, they responded to a fire just north of the transfer station in the Kerby area.
Firefighters said someone cut down a tree that fell on several high-voltage power transmission lines, sparking a small fire.
According to Pacific Power, several thousand people in the area were without power for a couple of hours before electrical service was restored.
The fire was kept to about 1/10th of an acre.