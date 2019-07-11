Deputies search for handgun connected to Klamath Falls assault

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a gun that is believed to have been ditched in a Klamath Falls neighborhood.
In the early morning hours of July 2, there was an assault on Harland Drive between Keller Drive and Hope Street, investigators said.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, they learned a handgun connected to the assault was likely discarded in the area after the crime occurred.
Deputies said they have yet to locate the handgun, which is “evidence of a crime and is essential for criminal prosecution.”
Investigators believe the gun was removed from the scene.
Anyone with information about the handgun is asked to call 541-883-5130.
Further details regarding the assault and the handgun were not released by law enforcement.