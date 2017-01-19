Deputies search for missing endangered man in Yreka area

Yreka, Calif. – Police are searching for a missing man 79-year-old man that is considered endangered.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Trygve “Karl” Larson has not been seen by relatives since Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said Larson lives in a Yreka trailer park and is known to go on walks in rural areas around the city. He is considered endangered for various reasons.
Deputies along with search and rescue crews are searching for Larson in Greenhorn Park and the surrounding areas.
Sheriff John Lopey said, “Our SAR team has been looking for Mr. Larson for several hours with no results. We consider Mr. Larson endangered and need the public’s help in locating him. We are particularly concerned because he has not been seen since Sunday and the weather and other factors further impede search efforts and create hazardous conditions for the lost man and rescuers. If you have seen Mr. Larson or know anything about his recent activities, please contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. You may also contact your local law enforcement agency if outside our area.”