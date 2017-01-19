Family, friends help Oregon woman who lost family at sea

Eugene, Ore.- Friends and family are donating to a GoFundMe account for an Oregon woman who lost her husband and son to a sneaker wave on Sunday.
Charity Woodrum and her family, husband Jayson Thomas and son Woody, were playing on the beach in Port Orford Sunday when a wave caught Thomas and their son and swept them out to sea. Their bodies haven’t been found.
“How do you support a loved one when tragedy hits harder than we can imagine?” asked the organizers of the GoFundMe account. “Many of us have been at a loss of words for Charity, in reality, there are NO words. All we can do is support her in anyway we can.”
Organizers say money from the account will be used for funeral expenses, housing and bills, as Thomas was the primary financial provider.
“Lastly, we are also asking for prayers for this sweet mamma,” the write-up continues. “Her heart is shattered beyond what any of us can even begin to imagine.”
If you’d like to donate, click here.