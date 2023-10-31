Designs finalized for Ashland Community Center, Pioneer Hall improvements

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 31, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. –  The City of Ashland recently finalized the design development documents for the old Community Center and Pioneer Hall.

The City says staff will now finalize a formal review of the documents and provide comments so they can move forward with completing construction documents and bidding plans for the project.

The primary improvements focus on structural and ADA accessible needs through both buildings, including resolving roof and floor issues.

The City says neither building is currently being used.

The construction documents are expected to be finalized by ZCS Engineering in January.  The City will then bid the project in early February.

Construction is expected to begin in April or May of 2024.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content