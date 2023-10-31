Designs finalized for Ashland Community Center, Pioneer Hall improvements

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland recently finalized the design development documents for the old Community Center and Pioneer Hall.

The City says staff will now finalize a formal review of the documents and provide comments so they can move forward with completing construction documents and bidding plans for the project.

The primary improvements focus on structural and ADA accessible needs through both buildings, including resolving roof and floor issues.

The City says neither building is currently being used.

The construction documents are expected to be finalized by ZCS Engineering in January. The City will then bid the project in early February.

Construction is expected to begin in April or May of 2024.

