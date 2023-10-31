Here’s when to view king tides this season on the Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — King tides season along the Oregon coast is less than a month away. Each year, the high tides draw many visitors and photographers to the beaches throughout the fall and winter.

The dates below are when people can expect to see the king tides, according to the Oregon King Tides Project :

November 25-27, 2023

December 13-15, 2023

January 11-13, 2024

February 8-10, 2024

The Oregon King Tides Project documents the effect extreme tide events have on the state’s beaches and coastal waterways, including erosion and flooding. They are partnering with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and Oregon Sea Grant to organize a king tides photo contest for the 2023-2024 winter season.

What are king tides?

A king tide is a non-scientific term used to describe particularly high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They occur when the Earth, moon and the sun are all aligned, creating a strong gravitational pull.

King tides are also popularly known as spring tides. The term has nothing to do with the spring season, and instead refers to the springing forth motion of the tides.