Despite recent wet weather, Smith River Complex continues to burn

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Incident management says the Smith River Complex in California and Oregon is currently 85,429 acres and 19% contained.

Of the over 85,000 acres, 10 thousand are burning in Oregon.

Fire managers say despite rainfall on the Smith River Complex over the past four days, the fire is far from extinguished.

“It basically put the fire to sleep,” Incident Meteorologist Phil Manuel said, but upcoming weather will “bring it out of hibernation.”

Crews are continuing to prepare the 019 Road for fire operations. Structure and contingency crews are starting to remove hoses and other equipment from residential areas where it’s no longer needed.

An east-west line along the 450 Road is complete and being extended down to the California state line.

Highway 199 is open, with pilot cars escorting traffic through an eight-mile section of the highway where hazards remain. Drivers should expect 30 minute delays.

A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation is in place for O’Brien and the Takilma are.

A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation is in place north to Cave Junction.

The Red Cross shelter in Grants Pass has closed.

You can view an interactive Fire First Response Map on the Rogue Valley Emergency Management site.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.