Brookings man dies in multi-car crash on Highway 101

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a Brookings man died after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 Thursday.

According to police, a Subaru Outback was driving northbound near milepost 340 when it crossed the centerline.

The Outback sideswiped a Chrysler Pacifica before striking another vehicle, driven by Brandon Michael Cunliffe Owen, 34 of Brookings.

Cunliffe Owen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

