Details emerge in Texas officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) – There is more information on the police shooting in Texas that left a woman dead in her own home.
The arrest warrant for the officer who was involved reveals more about the moments right before the fatal shot was fired.
Overnight Tuesday, emotions boiled over at a Fort Worth City Council meeting, with citizens saying, “We are not safe in Fort Worth.”
As we learn more details about the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former officer Aaron Dean is out on $200,000 bail after being charged with her murder.
His attorney told NBC News Dean is “sorry” and that his family is in shock.
Jefferson’s family said she’d been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew in a back room of her home early Saturday morning.
Amber Carr is Jefferson’s sister. She said, “She was like a second mom, you know what I mean? When you see her you see him and most people thought that he was hers.”
A newly-released arrest warrant says the boy told investigators Jefferson “took her handgun from her purse” and “pointed it toward the window” after hearing suspicious noises outside and that Dean never identified himself as a police officer when he went to the house and into the backyard, in response to a neighbor’s call to police saying the front door was open.
As seen on body cam video, the 34-year-old cop opened fire within seconds of drawing his weapon.
Police say Jefferson had every right to protect herself with a gun inside her home and that Officer Dean did not follow proper procedures.
Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus stated, “We’re looking at bringing in an independent third party group to come in and evaluate our policies.”
Kraus choked back tears Tuesday, saying there was “absolutely no excuse” for what happened. “It’s very emotional because the officers… they try hard every day to try to make this city better,” he said.
Jefferson’s family members want police to release the video from the second officer at the scene.
This case will now go to the district attorney’s office and likely a grand jury.